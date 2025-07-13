Raptors Secure Series Split, Head to Idaho Falls

The Missoula PaddleHeads jumped out early and didn't let up, taking the rubber match of the six-game series 9-3 on Sunday afternoon at Lindquist Field.

Missoula came out swinging with a five-run first inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Mike Rosario and a three-run shot from Alec Sanchez. Rosario added another longball in the 9th, capping a six-RBI day for the PaddleHeads' slugger.

Ogden got on the board in the bottom of the first with a two-run single from Carmine Lane, and Damian Stone added an RBI knock in the 9th, but the offense couldn't keep pace. Lane and Stone combined for five of the Raptors' nine hits.

Shane Gustafson took the loss, going five strong in his eighth start of the year, while Missoula's Brendan Beard earned the win with six innings of 2-run work.

With the series split 3-3, the Raptors now hit the road for another trip to Idaho Falls, where they'll play six against the Chukars starting Tuesday, July 15.

The Raptors return to Lindquist Field on Tuesday, July 22, to open a six-game set against the Boise Hawks. Tuesday night's game will feature Gunners Cap Giveaway Night, sponsored by PACS, Bank of Utah, and The Insurance Center Night, with all three community partners joining us for a full evening of baseball and local appreciation. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM, with gates opening at 5:30.







