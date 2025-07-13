PaddleHeads Conclude 1st Half on High in 9-3 Victory

OGDEN, UT - The 1st half of the Pioneer League regular season came to an end for the Missoula PaddleHeads on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a 6-game set with the Ogden Raptors. Less than 24 hours after celebrating a playoff berth, the PaddleHeads would look to bring this portion of the schedule to a close on a high note. The offense would give Missoula a boost right out of the gate with a push of success in the top of the 1st. This would prove to be more than enough for Brendan Beard to work with.

The bats would get the PaddleHeads out of the gate fast tallying 5 runs in the top of the 1st inning. After allowing 2 runs to cross the plate in the bottom of the 1st, Beard would settle in through the rest of his outing keeping Ogden off the board. The Raptors would be held scoreless from the 2nd through the 8th. Thanks in large part to offensive production from Mike Rosario, the PaddleHeads would cruise to a 9-3 win to end the 1st half of the Pioneer League season with 3 straight victories.

The long ball would put Missoula out in front in the early going with a pair of swings with 2-strikes doing damage. Rosario would kick start what would be a huge day at the plate getting the PaddleHeads on the board with a 2-run home run in the frame. Later with 2-outs, Alec Sanchez would take on dead center field hitting a 3-run blast to make the score 5-0. Sanchez would finish the day 2-for-3 with 3 driven in.

Ogden would see the first 4 batters of the bottom of the 1st reach base recording 3 singles in that stretch. Carmine Lane would drive in 2 with a base hit to left in the frame that trimmed Missoula's advantage to 5-2. Lane would prove to be a contributor throughout finishing 3-for-4.

Beard would settle in from this point however, ensuring Missoula stayed out in front. Rosario would follow suit.

The right fielder continued his productive Sunday in the top of the 2nd hitting a double to left center to make the score 6-2. The score would then remain the same from that point forward leading all the way to the 9th inning. Rosario would be the reason why in this instance as well.

Beard would settle in after the 1st inning earning his 2nd win of the season. The rookie would allow 2 runs over 6 innings of work while striking out 4 to move his record to 2-0 on the season.

Rosario would then put the finishing touches on a fabulous performance after his departure.

The 2nd year PaddleHead would bring home 3 more runs in the top of the 9th hitting his 2nd home run of the game to left field making the score 9-2. Rosario would finish the contest 3-for-5 with 6 RBIs in the win. The Florida native would be a huge contributor in the final 2 games of this series finishing with 6 hits and 10 RBIs in that stretch. Now Missoula will turn their attention to the 2nd half of the league schedule.

The PaddleHeads (32-15) will begin the 2nd half of the regular season on Tuesday evening back on their home field. Doing so, Missoula will open a 6-game series hosting the Great Falls Voyagers (14-34). Great Falls ended the 1st half on a high having won 5 of their last 6 contests.

First pitch from Allegiance Field is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Head to the ballpark to be a part of all the action or listen live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







