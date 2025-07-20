Sox Strikes Out 8 in PaddleHeads' Win Saturday

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers would battle to the finish line on Saturday night in a tightly contested game 5 from Allegiance Field. Matthew Sox would keep the Voyagers lineup under wraps for a large portion of the ballgame heading to the 7th. The Great Falls offense would find the scoreboard in the frame however to tighten things up for the stretch run of the game. Missoula's bullpen would prove to have the upper hand from that point on.

The PaddleHeads would strand 5 runners on the bases in the final 2 innings to hold on to a lead in the 8th and 9th inning. Pablo Garabitos would strand the bases loaded in the 8th inning holding the Voyagers off the board. Arman Sabouri then would record the final out of the top of the 9th stranding a pair of runners in what would wrap up a 5-2 win for the PaddleHeads.

Roberto Pena would also record his 3rd home run in as many games offensively for Missoula.

The PaddleHeads will now aim for a series win opposite Great Falls in the series finale Sunday.

Both offenses would be quiet coming out of the gate in the first 2 innings with no hits being recorded on either side. Missoula would draw first blood in the contest in the bottom of the 3rd.

Colby Wilkerson would deliver in a 2-out situation with a single down the right field line to give the PaddleHeads a 1-0 lead. Missoula's leadoff man would finish 2-for-3 in the victory.

After tacking on a run with an RBI groundout in the 4th, one big swing would double the PaddleHeads advantage in the bottom of the 5th. Pena would be the culprit, clobbering a fastball on the inside part of the plate over the left field fence to make the score 4-0. The line drive would travel over 440 feet before coming to rest in the situation. The home run for Pena was his 5th home run of the series.

Pena would bring his home run total to 27 on the season which remains to be the high mark in the league. Furthermore, the 1st baseman would surpass Zach Almond on the single season home run record list of the PaddleHeads. Pena now trails Jayson Newman (32), and Adam Fogel (35) on the single season home run record list for the PaddleHeads. The 35 home run mark is also a Pioneer League record.

Sox would make sure this run total would stand up in 6 '..." innings on the mound. The right hander would strike out 8 over those innings to earn his 7th win of the season allowing just 2 runs. Sox would not allow a single hit until the 4th inning. The Southern California native is now tied for the league lead in wins holding a 7-1 record on the season in 9 starts.

Great Falls would manage to tighten things up in the top of the 7th bringing a pair of runs home to cut the 4 run deficit in half. Kyle Shmack would get the party started with his 2nd home run of the series to get the Voyagers on the board. Newly acquired catcher Antonio Baranca would then deliver later with 2-outs hitting an RBI single through the left side to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Missoula's bullpen would stiffen from this point to the finish to hold on to the lead.

Leyton Barry would give the PaddleHeads insurance in the bottom of the 8th with a 2-out double to left field to bring home Fogel. This would give the PaddleHeads a 3 run cushion ahead of the top of the 9th inning. Sabouri would get the job done in the final frame.

In his first appearance off the inactive list, the southpaw earned his 8th save of the season to preserve a win for the PaddleHeads Saturday. Despite missing action due to injury, Sabouri still ranks 2nd in the league in saves on the season. The PaddleHeads will now look to wrap things up with another win in the series Sunday to claim a series victory.

Missoula (36-17) will wrap up this series with the Voyagers (16-37) in the final game of this homestand Sunday. The PaddleHeads will then head on the road for a season long 9 game road trip. First pitch of the matinee affair is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Make your way to the ballpark or listen to live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







