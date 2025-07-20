Chuks Take Series Lead on Saturday Night

July 20, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars (30-22) and The Ogden Raptors (27-25) met for the penultimate game of the second half opening series at Melaleuca Field. The two sides traded runs all night long with the Chuks narrowly escaping with the win by a final score of 12-11.

Chukars starting pitcher Garrett Van Deventer took to the hill for Idaho Falls and would give up four earned runs across his five innings of work as he struck out 3 but did not earn a decision for his efforts.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Trevor Rogers shined in the box going 2-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Grady Morgan was clutch in the bottom half of the order going 2-3 with four RBI and a game-icing triple in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The two teams' offenses were aided by free bases in the first pair of innings as sloppy pitching saw the Chukars carry a 5-4 lead into the third frame.

Both sides grabbed a run in the fourth to make it 6-5 Idaho Falls approaching the halfway point.

The Raptors tied it in the top of the six on a solo home run from power hitter Chris Sargent to make it 6-6. In the home half of the same inning it was the five-year veteran and local legend Tyler Wyatt who came up clutch... Wyatt launched a three run blast off the scoreboard in left to make it 9-6 and now leads the team with 59 RBI this year.

The Raptors made it a one-run game going to the bottom of the eighth but Idaho Falls managed to ice the game with a three run bottom of the inning to take the game by a final of 12-11 after a scare in the top of the ninth.

The Chukars and Raptors meet again on Sunday afternoon at 2:0 with Nicolo Pinazzi set to start for Idaho Falls.







Pioneer League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.