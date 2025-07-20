Mustangs Come Back to Walk off Vibes in Series Finale

The Billings Mustangs (2-4) pulled off a thrilling 9-8 walk-off win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-2) on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

It was a back and forth game that saw the Mustangs battle back from a late four-run deficit to win their second consecutive game.

The Vibes scored first on a solo homer in the second by Dane Tofteland, but the Mustangs flipped the score around with a two-run double by Casey Sorg in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.

Rocky Mountain tied the game at two with a run in the sixth inning and then the teams went back and forth from there.

After the Vibes plated two in the top of the seventh, the Mustangs responded with a pair of their own as a bases loaded walk to Evan Berkey made it a one run game and then Cameron Bowen scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

The Vibes scored four more runs in the top of the eighth to take an 8-4 lead, but once again, the Mustangs had an answer.

Two walks and a Bowen double loaded the bases for the Mustangs in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and after a wild pitch brought home Briley Knight for one run, Tyler Shelnut drove in the rest on a game tying, three-run homer off of Vibes closer Hunter Bryan to make it an 8-8 ballgame.

Jack Maruskin pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning as he stranded a pair of Vibes on base. That set up a walk-off situation for the Mustangs in the bottom of the ninth.

Kyle Micklus worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth and Bodee Wright came in to pinch run, representing the winning tally. Casey Sorg hit a high popup to shallow right center that landed between a trio of Vibes defenders to put runners at first and second with one away for Jack O'Dowd.

The Mustangs catcher fell behind 1-2 in the count, but then shot the fourth pitch he saw into the left-centerfield gap to easily score Wright and win the game.

It was the second walk-off of the season for the Mustangs, with both coming on this twelve-game homestand.

Maruskin (2-0) picked up the win as Bryan (2-3) was dealt the loss.

The Mustangs will enjoy a day off on Monday before making their first trip out to Great Falls this season to take on the Voyagers.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM MT on Tuesday night.







