Offense Explodes In Blowout Win Over Vibes

A ten run first inning proved to be more than enough for the Billings Mustangs (1-4) as they cruised to a 19-2 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-1) on Saturday night at Dehler Park.

After the Vibes won the first four games of the series and took the pregame HR Derby to begin Saturday night, it looked like all of the momentum was going their way. The Mustangs changed that in a hurry as Daniel Foster set down the Vibes in order in the top of the first and then the Mustangs broke the game open in the bottom half.

Vibes starter Arnad Mulamekic retired two of the first three, but after Patrick Mills drove in a run and reached on an error by Ty Dooley at second, the wheels came off for the Vibes. The next eight Mustangs all went on to reach base and came around to score in what was a ten-run inning.

Casey Sorg delivered the first big blow as he cleared the bases with a three-run triple to make it 4-0. The knock also gave the switch hitter his first professional RBI.

Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and after a run came home on a balk by Mulamekic, Cameron Bowen made it 6-0 Mustangs with an RBI single.

Another walk followed and allowed Tyler Shelnut to cap off the inning with a grand slam to give Billings double digits in the opening inning.

All ten runs in the first were scored with two outs and all were unearned due to the Dooley error.

The Mustangs skated to victory from their as Daniel Foster allowed just two runs on a Garrett Kueber two-run homer in the second. The Mustangs southpaw tied his career high seven innings as he tossed his third quality start of the year to earn the win.

The Billings offense did not let up after the first, as they scored in each of the first five inning and in six of the eight frames that in which they hit.

That included a five-run fourth inning that saw Briley Knight hit a three-run homer and John McHenry pick up his first RBI with the team on a run-scoring triple.

Ritter Steinmann and Davis Benton each made their Mustangs debuts on the mound as they each threw a scoreless inning to close out the game.

The Mustangs will look to win two in a row to close out the series against the Vibes on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM MT.







