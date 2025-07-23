Garcia Complete Game Leads to Third Straight Win

July 23, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Three homeruns and a complete game performance led to the Billings Mustangs (3-4) winning their series opener 5-2 over the Great Falls Voyagers (2-5) on Tuesday night in Great Falls.

The Mustangs scored a run in the first inning and never looked back as they lead for the entirety of the ballgame.

Julian Garcia (1-4) became the first Mustangs pitcher to throw a complete nine inning game since Patrick Maybach on June 5, 2024 at the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Garcia scattered nine hits as he allowed just two runs in picking up his first win of the season and his third quality start.

The right hander also set a new career high with seven strikeouts against just one walk.

Offensively, the long ball led the way. After scoring a run in the first on a Tyler Shelnut sacrifice fly, the other four runs came via the home run.

Kyle Micklus made it 2-0 Mustangs with a solo shot in the second for his second of the year and Jack O'Dowd smacked a two-run shot in the sixth for his eleventh home run to make it a 4-1 game. Evan Berkey then capped things off with a solo shot to left in the seventh for his eighth homer of the season.

The Mustangs will look to win a season high fourth consecutive game on Wednesday night as Arturo Alvarez (0-1) takes the hill. First pitch from Voyagers Stadium is scheduled for 7 PM MT.







