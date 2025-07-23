Range Riders Limit PaddleHeads Attack in 6-2 Loss

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 9 game road trip on Tuesday playing in the first game of a 6-game set opposite the Glacier Range Riders. After playing in 9 games at home against this opponent in the 1st half of the season, Missoula made their first appearance at Glacier Bank Park in 2025. Glacier would get off to a fast start in the early going jumping to the lead in the early innings. Missoula's most feared hitter would provide spark as a rebuttal offensively in the middle innings before a rain delay would bring action to a halt. After the resumption of play, the Range Rider bullpen would ensure momentum would stay on their side.

Glacier would tally 5 runs in the first 2 innings to jump to an advantage in the early going.

Missoula would quiet the Glacier bats after this sequence leading through the middle innings.

Despite this, the PaddleHeads would still trail 6-0 through 5 innings. Roberto Pena would then give Missoula a spark in the top of the 6th however, hitting yet another home run to cut into Glacier's lead before a rain delay stopped play for nearly an hour. The PaddleHeads offense would be kept under wraps after the delay with the Glacier bullpen holding Missoula off the board in the final 3 innings to win game 1 of the series by a final of 6-2.

Xavier Casterila, and Kingston Linak would get Glacier's offense rolling in the 1st 2 frames to give the Range Riders an advantage. A pair of singles from the duo would bring home 3 combined runs in the 1st inning. Casterilla would find similar success in the 2nd making the score 4-0 with a single. Liniak then provided more offense with a sacrifice fly allowing the Range Riders to grab a 5 run advantage. Casterilla would wrap up the night with 3 driven in finishing 2-for-5 while Linkak was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.

Angel Mendoza continued his success against the PaddleHeads in the 5th inning hitting a solo home run to give Glacier a 6 run cushion. The 2nd year catcher would finish the contest 1-for-4.

Glacier would not tally another run from this point forward. Pena would also bring Missoula closer soon after.

The PaddleHeads 1st baseman would hit his 28th home run of the season in the top of the 6th inning taking on left field with Colby Wilkerson on the bases to trim the deficit to 6-2. The 1st

baseman has now homered in 4 consecutive games played dating back to last week. Glacier's staff would not budge beyond this swing however, limiting Missoula to 5 hits as a team. Pena would finish 1-for-4 and Wilkerson would finish 2-for-4.

Ty Bothwell earned the win for Glacier in a quality start Tuesday tossing 6 innings allowing just 5 hits and striking out 7. The Indiana product even pitched through the elements in a scoreless 6th inning while a deluge of rain was a factor before play was brought to a halt. The Range Rider's bullpen would ensure things would never be in doubt in the final 3 innings.

Jason Franks, Jacob Hasty, and Rayne Supple would never waiver in 3 combined innings down the stretch. The trio would only allow 1 man to reach base in the final 3 innings while striking out 7 batters. Both Hasty, and Franks would strike out the side in their 2 innings of work to highlight this stretch. This effort ensured that Glacier would have the advantage on their home turf on this night.

The PaddleHeads (37-18) will look to turn things back in the other direction on Wednesday night in game 2 of this series with the Range Riders (20-35). Glacier will look to keep its momentum rolling against Missoula holding a 6-4 record against the PaddleHeads to this point this season.

