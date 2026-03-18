Missoula Paddleheads Name Mark Timmins Franchise Player for 2026 Season

Published on March 18, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads are excited to announce the return of pitcher Mark Timmins, who has been named the team's Franchise Player for 2026.

Timmins has been one of the Paddleheads' most reliable pitchers since 2022, but an injury to his Achilles tendon forced him to step back right at the start of the 2025 season.

He's spent the last nine months in recovery and undergoing physical therapy, with the goal to be back in shape for 2026.

When asked about his recovery, Timmins said, "It's not been fun, but I know it's all worth it. I know it's going to make me physically stronger and mentally tougher, so I just need to trust the process and trust that I'll get back to where I was before."

Timmins delivered strong seasons in 2022, 2023 and 2024, boasting an impressive win-loss percentage each year across dozens of games. His injury occurred in only his second game of the 2025 season, so he's eager to get back on the mound and looking forward to playing a full season.

Team manager Michael Schlact is one voice that is thrilled to see Timmins return, saying, "Mark has been a mainstay for multiple years in Missoula both on the field and in the community. His leadership on the field and in the clubhouse, paired with his steady presence and personality, are perfect for the franchise player role as he will help younger players and represent our communit y proudly, too."

Timmins says that being named Franchise Player is "something that I never would have expected... I'm super grateful to Schlact, Peter Davis, and the front office that they would choose me. It hasn't really hit me yet, but I think once I get out there it's going to feel a little different."







Pioneer League Stories from March 18, 2026

Missoula Paddleheads Name Mark Timmins Franchise Player for 2026 Season - Missoula PaddleHeads

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