Jackalopes Downed by Idaho Falls

July 23, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes kicked off their final series against the Idaho Falls Chukars on a 12-7 Tuesday night loss at Suplizio Field.

The Chukars and Jackalopes exchanged two runs a piece in the first inning, both starters Nathan Shinn and Shane Spencer facing seven or more batters in the initial frame. Zeb Roos led off the bottom of the first with his 10th homer of 2025, now the fourth Jackalope to hit double digits in the home run column.

Shinn faced four batters in the top of the second inning, gave up two hits, but worked the shutdown frame to hold the line at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the second.

The Jackalopes offense picked up right where they left off in the first, getting two runners in scoring position with one out for Spence Coffman, who sent a screamer down the left field line to score two and take the lead for the first time in the game on a two-RBI double. Evan Scavotto scored both Coffman and himself two batters later on an opposite field two-run homer, his 11th of the year.

Shinn had a four-run lead heading into the top of the third, but allowed two on with one out for Chukars rightfielder Grady Morgan, who sent a line drive just barely over the mini monster in left field to get three runs back on one pitch.

Shane Spencer got the shutdown inning in the third after his offense got within one, then Simon Baumgardt cashed in the tying run on an RBI groundout to the shortstop. Spencer gave up one hit and left one on in the bottom of the fourth to receive his second consecutive shutdown inning with the score tied at 6-6.

Spencer faltered for the third time in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Jackalopes lead back for the second time on a Christian Castanedago-ahead solo shot to left for the 7-6 lead. Tristan Wolf got the shutdown inning in what turned out to be a scoreless sixth to keep the Jackalopes lead at one.

Brock Gillis entered the game in the top of the seventh, loaded up the bases on two walks and a single with no outs, eventually getting one out on pinch hitter Gabe Vasquez, but a wild pitch tied the game, and then a pinch hit RBI double by Benjamin Rosengard gave the Chukars their second and final lead of the night.

The Chukars scored six runs in the seventh, five off of Brock Gillis, who only recorded one out. Alec Rodriguez, despite giving up one of the six runs that inning, started a positive trend for the Jackalopes pen, getting a clean eighth, then a clean ninth by Aydan Alger, but the Jackalopes never recovered.

Gillis (2-1) received his first professional loss, after giving up his second five-spot in his last three appearances. Spencer (2-1) gets the win after an impressive seven inning start, giving up all seven of the Jackalopes runs, but striking out seven and retiring his last seven in a row before being pulled.

The Jackalopes lose their 11th game to Idaho Falls heading into their 14th Humpback Chubs alternate identity night, set for tomorrow at 6:35 PM MT at Suplizio Field.







