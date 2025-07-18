Mustangs Drop Third Straight to Begin Second Half

July 18, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs dropped their third in a row to the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Thursday night in a 4-2 loss at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs opened the scoring as Cameron Bowen and Evan Berkey hit back-to-back singles and after Tyler Shelnut flied out to the wall in right to move Bowen to third, Kyle Micklus drove him in with an RBI groundout.

The Vibes responded with a pair of runs in the second as Austin Chouinard cracked a two-run double to give the Vibes a 2-1 lead.

Jacob Kline tied the game at two with a sacrifice fly in the third and that score held until the sixth inning.

Chouinard continued to power the Rocky Mountain offense as he hit a solo homer to left in the sixth inning to make it 3-2 Vibes.

An insurance run in the eighth inning on a Carter Booth sacrifice fly gave the Vibes a two-run advantage as they held on to take their third straight from the Mustangs.

Billings produced just five hits in the game with three coming from Bowen, one from Berkey and one from Shelnut.

Cregg Scherrer (4-3) picked up the win as Sam Schmitt (1-1) suffered the loss and Trey Morrill (5) locked down the six-out save.

The Mustangs will attempt to get back into the win column on Friday night as they take on the Vibes for game four of this six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







Pioneer League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.