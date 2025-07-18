Range Riders Cruise Past Ballers, 12-2

Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders cruised to a dominant 12-2 victory over the Oakland Ballers on Thursday night at Glacier Bank Park.

Oakland struck first in the top of the second with an RBI single from Dillon Tatum. Glacier responded in the bottom of the third when Xavier Casserilla doubled to left field, tying the game at 1-1.

The Ballers briefly regained the lead in the top of the fourth on a fielder's choice off the bat of Lou Helmig, making it 2-1. But the Range Riders answered emphatically in the bottom half of the inning. Donovan Ratfield tied the game with an RBI double, a costly Oakland error allowed two more runs to score, and Logan Beard 's RBI groundout capped a four-run frame to put Glacier ahead 5-2.

From there, the Range Riders never looked back.

Grant Taylor earned the win with an impressive outing, tossing seven innings while allowing just two runs on seven hits. He struck out nine and walked only one. Dylan Matsuoka took the loss for Oakland, giving up five runs (two earned) over 3.2 innings.

Glacier's offense piled up 11 hits and drew eight walks. Kingston Liniak, Kyle Ashworth, Jack Lynch, and Ratfield each had two-hit games. Beard drove in a team-high three runs, while Liniak and TJ Clarkson both drew a pair of walks. Kenny Levari swiped two bases in the win.

Tatum and Helmig each drove in a run for Oakland, with Helmig and Christian Almanza notching two hits apiece.

The Range Riders and Ballers will meet again Friday at Glacier Bank Park. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.







