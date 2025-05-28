Beard, Cooper Come up Clutch Late for Win over Missoula

May 28, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Logan Beard drove in five runs on two hits, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning, to lead the Glacier Range Riders to an 11-8 victory over the Missoula PaddleHeads on Tuesday at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

Beard opened his night with a two-run single in the second inning and capped it off with a clutch 410' home run to left in the ninth to seal the win for Glacier.

Both teams brought the bats in this high-scoring affair, combining for 32 hits-18 by the Range Riders and 14 by the PaddleHeads.

Missoula opened the scoring in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Adam Fogel. Glacier responded in a big way in the top of the second, plating four runs. Beard's two-run single was followed by an RBI double from Angel Mendoza and a run-scoring groundout by JD McLaughlin to make it 4-1.

Kenny Levari added to the Glacier lead with a sacrifice fly in the third, pushing the score to 5-1.

Missoula rallied late, tying the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a two-run double by Roberto Peña after a six-pitch at-bat. What followed was one of two stellar defensive plays by the Range Riders on the evening when Levari dove to his right to snag a ground ball, fired to second for one out, then Beard swung it to first for a crucial double play to prevent a run. The other defensive highlight came in the sixth when a relay from right field helped catch a Missoula runner at home thanks to a miraculous tag at the plate by catcher Angel Mendoza.

That set the stage for Beard's heroics in the ninth, as his second hit of the game put Glacier back in front for good.

Luke Cooper picked up the win in relief for the Range Riders, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Noah Owen started the game for Glacier, allowing four runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Noah McBride took the loss for Missoula after allowing three runs on four hits in 1.1 innings. Starter Michael Peterson went four innings, giving up seven runs on 10 hits.

Offensively, Glacier saw big nights from several hitters. McLaughlin and Xavier Casserilla each tallied three hits while batting back-to-back in the lineup. TJ Clarkson, Mendoza, Levari, and Gavin Tonkel each recorded multi-hit performances.

Missoula's offense was led by Alec Sanchez, Nich Klemp, Taylor Smith, Colin Gordon, Fogel, and Peña-each of whom had two hits. Smith and Peña both drove in a pair of runs.

The teams square off again this evening in Missoula, with first pitch slated for 7:05 PM. You can follow along at 1180 AM, 104.3 FM, KOFIRadio.com, and the Big 3 Radio app.







