High Scoring Affair Sees Chuks Win Home Opener

May 28, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (6-1) and The Billings Mustangs (2-5) met for the first game of the home opening series at Melaleuca Field in front of 2,368 fans. Idaho Falls and Billings both had their offenses in gear but it was the Chuks who prevailed by a 13-12 final.

Chukars starting pitcher Gary Grosjean battled for five innings giving up seven runs while striking out a pair on the way to earning a hard-fought win to move his record to 2-0.

Offensively the Chukars standouts were plentiful. Anthony Mata went 3-4 with 3 RBI, Benjamin Rosengard was 4-5 with a pair of RBI and Trevor Rogers was also 4-5 with a lone RBI and a couple of extra base hits.

The Chuks fell behind early as the Mustangs launched a two-run homer followed by a solo blast to put the bad guys up 3-0

Idaho Falls rallied for six unanswered in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings to gain a three run advantage after four innings played.

Billings exploded for four in the top of the fifth to briefly reclaim the lead but the Chukars counter punched with a five-spot of their own to make it 11-7 with four innings to go.

The two sides traded runs down the stretch as the Chuks led 13-10 entering the final inning of action. Reed Garland made his Chukar debut with the bases loaded and the tying run on base out of the bullpen and was able to force a game-ending groundout to seal the win for Idaho Falls.

Game two is set for 7:05 on Wednesday with Connor Harrison expected to start for Idaho Falls.







