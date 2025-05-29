Chukars Pummel Billings to Win Second Straight

May 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (7-1) and The Billings Mustangs (2-6) met for the second game of the home opening series at Melaleuca Field in front of 1,410 fans. It was all Idaho Falls from start to finish as the Chukars rolled to a 15-2 victory.

Chukars starting pitcher Connor Harrison was lights out for the second week in a row as he tossed 7 innings allowing just 2 runs off of 4 hits on his way to earning second win in as many weeks.

Offensively the Chukars shined top to bottom in the order as they notched 19 base hits on the night with 17 of them singles. It was a merry go round on the base paths that did not let up until the final out.

The Chuks jumped out to an 11-0 lead after five innings with Mata, Rosengard, Pappas and Jablonski all recording multi-RBI nights.

Billings scored their lone runs in the top of the seventh to cut the Chukars lead to nine runs.

Idaho Falls sprinkled in four more runs across the last few innings to hammer home the result before Caleb Reyes and Chase Hanson combined to shutout the Mustangs in the eighth and ninth innings to seal the deal for the Chukars.

Game three is set for 7:05 on Thursday with Garrett Van Deventer expected to start for Idaho Falls.







