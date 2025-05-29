Oakland Suffers Shutout Loss to Grand Junction

May 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Ballers failed to score in just a couple of contests in their inaugural season, both occurrences against the Yolo High Wheelers. They could not erase the goose egg on Wednesday in their 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Grand Junction Jackalopes, their first shutout loss of 2025.

Grand Junction got off to a fast start with a leadoff walk and two-run homer from the game's opening two hitters. California native Alex Pimentel smashed the long ball to left field for his first professional round tripper.

Luke Short settled in shortly thereafter. The Oakland southpaw retired the next eight Jackalopes he faced, the last of which flied out to center field on a running grab by Darryl Buggs. Short struck out seven and pitched into the fifth.

In the top of the fifth inning, Evan Scavotto doubled Grand Junction's lead. He sprayed a two-out, two-run single into right to create a 4-0 gap for the Jackalopes.

Brody Eglite and Adam Bogosian each turned in lengthy performances out of the Oakland bullpen. They combined to hold the Jackalopes to one run over more than four innings of work and fanned five.

But, the Oakland pitching staff was outdueled by Zach Zaborowski. Grand Junction's starter fired seven shutout frames and allowed only one hit and three baserunners. Zaborowski punched out eight Ballers and earned the win.

Aydan Alger closed the door for the Jackalopes, throwing two scoreless frames to secure the shutout. Oakland managed just three hits, two of which never left the infield.

First pitch for game three of the six-game series against the Jackalopes is slated for 6:35 p.m. PDT on Thursday. You can listen to the action on 860 AM The Answer and on the Oakland Ballers YouTube channel.







Pioneer League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.