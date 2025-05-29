Zaborowski Shuts Down Oakland

May 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes took on the Oakland Ballers on Wednesday night in the second game of the six-game series, shutting them out five to zero.

Jackalopes starting pitcher Zach Zaborowski pitched a quality start, going seven innings and only allowing one hit and two walks, notching eight strikeouts along the way.

The Jackalopes got off to an early start with center fielder Alex Pimental hitting a two-run home run to left field, scoring leadoff hitter Zeb Roos. First baseman Evan Scavotto would add onto this lead in the top half of the fifth, hitting a single to right field that scored two and bringing the score to four to zero.

The Jackalopes would go on to score one more run in the top of the seventh off a past ball by the catcher which brought home Zeb Roos, making the score five to zero.

Jackalopes relief pitcher Aydan Alger would come in for the final two innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three.

For the Ballers, starting pitcher Luke Short got the loss, going 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits and four walks.

"Pitching, defense and timely hitting" said Jackalopes manager Frank Gonzales.

"Zaborowski was excellent with the seven inning shutout. Pemental was very good defensively and offensively. Solid win."

