Jackalopes Double up Idaho Falls

July 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes secured their second-biggest victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars in a 12-6 Saturday night final at Suplizio Field.

The Chukars took the lead in the top of the first on a two-run home run by Trevor Rogers off of Evan Massie, his fifth long ball at Suplizio this series. Simon Baumgardt went yard on the first pitch of the second inning as well, but Massie limited the Chukars' run production after their initial 3-0 lead after two.

Massie threw his first scoreless inning, a perfect third, to set some momentum for the Jackalopes, whose offense exploded off of Chukars starter Garrett Van Deventer in the bottom of the third.

Van Deventer gave up eight straight hits in his third frame on the mound, giving up the lead officially on the fourth hit officially - the game-tying Evan Scavotto two-run double, followed by a go-ahead RBI single by Mason Minzey.

Van Deventer got the first out of the third on the ninth batter he faced, getting two straight outs after the Jackalopes had just officially batted around, and was then pulled after giving up his 11th hit of his start on an RBI double to Zeb Roos with one out remaining in the inning.

Massie got the shutdown after his offense gave him a five-run lead heading into the fourth, facing four and leaving one stranded, but then gave three runs back to the Chukars on one out in the top of the fifth. Tristan Wolf finished the frame on two batters, and after that top of the fifth rally, much like in Friday night's win, the Chukars didn't score for the remainder of the game.

The Jackalopes scored in three of their last four offensive innings, putting up four insurance runs off of the Chukars bullpen, while Blake Barquin, Brock Gillis, and Reese Miller got to work out of the pen.

In the final four scoreless innings for the Chukars offense, the three backend arms from Frank Gonzales' bullpen gave up only two hits and walked three, but left five on base to close out the 12-6 victory on Saturday night.

The Jackalopes have now won back-to-back games, heading into the series finale with a chance to win their first over Idaho Falls, a team they had lost 10 of 12 to in the month of June.

Blake Barquin (1-1), who came in with the lead into the sixth, gets his first professional win of his career. Garrett Van Deventer (4-4) takes his first loss of the season at Suplizio, now 2-1 to finish 2025 against Grand Junction.

After the game, the seventh Home Run Derby Night of the season took place, with Simon Baumgardt and Evan Scavotto winning the first round, bringing the derby to the Last Blast. Baumgardt won the derby for the Chukars 2-0, as the Jackalopes took their third derby loss of the season.

The Jackalopes will see the Chukars one more time in the 2025 regular season on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM MT with a chance to take their first series win over the top offense in the Pioneer League and their first series win of the second half.







