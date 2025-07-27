Mustangs Fall in Knockout to Voyagers

It took a knockout round to determine a winner between the Billings Mustangs (6-6) and the Great Falls Voyagers (4-8) on Sunday afternoon as the Voyagers pulled off the 9-8 victory in the series finale.

The game went back and forth throughout with neither team finding a way to create separation.

After the Mustangs were gifted a run on a bases loaded hit by pitch in the third to open the scoring, the Voyagers answered right back with a two-run home from Tommy Specht to make it 2-1 Voyagers.

The Mustangs then scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-2 advantage, the largest gap that would occur in the game.

The lead was not enough, however, as Great Falls scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at six.

Each team added a run in the sixth, with the Mustangs getting their tally on Jack O'Dowd's fourth homerun in the past three games.

A run for the Voyagers in the seventh gave them an 8-7 lead, but the Mustangs tied things right back up as Cameron Bowen led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error and then scored on a wild pitch.

Neither team managed to score the rest of the way as C.J Coyler tossed two scoreless innings for the Mustangs, including stranding a pair on base in the bottom of the ninth.

That sent the game to a tiebreaker, which also doubled as the HR Derby for the teams after they were unable to fit in the derby on Saturday night.

Patrick Mills hit first for the Mustangs and was unable to hit a ball out before he reached five outs to end his turn. He nearly got on the board with a ball off the wall late in his round.

Tommy Specht then represented the Voyagers and after missing on his first four swings, he launched a ball out to deep right field to win the game for Great Falls.

The two teams enjoy a day off on Monday before meeting back up for a six game series in Billings. First pitch on Tuesday night at Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







