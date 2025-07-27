Mustangs Secure Series Victory in 17-10 Win

July 27, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs (6-5) did not let a fifty minute rain delay in the second inning dampen their mood as they secured a series win over the Great Falls Voyagers (3-8) with a 17-10 victory on Saturday night.

The Mustangs scored five times in the opening inning with a three-run homer by Jack O'Dowd and a two-run single by Briley Knight as ten men came to the plate in the first. Daniel Foster then tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the first with his team ahead 5-0.

In the top of the second, the Mustangs had a man at third in Evan Berkey and a 3-2 count on Patrick Mills with one out when lightning struck and halted the game. The teams would have to wait fifty minutes as rain passed through before play would resume.

With play continuing, the Mustangs would make it a 6-0 lead in the second when Berkey came home on an O'Dowd RBI single.

Devon Dixon got the Voyagers on the board in the bottom of two with a two-run homer to right to make a 6-2 game.

A pair of runs for the Mustangs in the top of the third extended the Mustangs lead to 8-2, but the Voyagers scored four timed in the bottom of the inning to pull within two.

O'Dowd continued his big night with his second homer of the game in the fourth to push the score to 9-6 Mustangs, but once again the Voyagers responded with a run of their own.

An unearned run came across for Billings in the fifth and two more unearned tallies in the sixth as they benefitted from the five errors committed by Great Falls in the game.

With a 12-7 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs would face one more scare when the Voyagers scored twice to make it a two-run game and then put the tying run on base with runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh. Tariq Bacon entered the game to work out of the jam and after a balk moved the runners to second and third, the right hander got out of the inning, preserving the two run lead.

The Mustangs created some separation in the eighth with a five run frame as Cameron Bowen drove in a pair with a two-run triple and then scored on a John McHenry double. Evan Berkey then launched his fourth homerun of the series to make it 17-10.

Daniel Foster (6-1) picked up the win for the Mustangs, Brendan Moody (0-4) suffered the loss and Bacon (2) notched the save.

The two teams will wrap up the series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 11:30 AM MT.







