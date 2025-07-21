Jackalopes Snap Skid, Top Yuba-Sutter in Series Finale

July 21, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes snapped a five-game losing streak to the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers in a 14-9 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Jackalopes starter Evan Massie gave up the lead in the top of the first on a four-run High Wheelers rally, which turned out to be their highest scoring inning of the contest. It marked the fifth time in the six-game series where the High Wheelers had scored in the top of the first.

The High Wheelers starter Nate Madej, in his second start of the week, threw a shutdown inning in the bottom of the first, despite giving up a leadoff double to Zeb Roos on the third pitch. That double extended Roos' on-base streak to 50 consecutive games, having reached safely in every game since the second game of the season at Yuba-Sutter on May 21.

Massie had a hitless second frame, giving his offense the opportunity to punch ahead with five runs in the bottom of the second including a go-ahead three-run home run by Alex Pimentel. It was the first time all series where the Jackalopes had taken a lead all series, leading to Nate Madej being pulled after the second inning.

Massie faced 11 batters from the second through the fourth, only gave up one hit and through three scoreless innings, two of which with a one-run lead intact, until he faltered in his final inning and gave up the lead with two unearned runs in the top of the fifth.

The 6-5 High Wheelers lead only stood in the top of the fifth, as in the bottom of the same inning, the Jackalopes bounced right back, putting up four more runs and a go- ahead three-run bomb to right by Isaac Nunez, his second in back-to-back nights.

The lead stayed with the Jackalopes from the bottom of the fifth on, and despite both the High Wheelers and Jackalopes scoring in every half inning from the top of the fifth through the bottom of the eighth, the Jackalopes were motivated with three multiple-run innings on the day compared to two for the High Wheelers.

The constant scoring since the fifth ended in the top of the ninth, when Reese Miller needed 16 pitches on four batters to end the game with a five-run lead intact. Miller gave up a single to Mike Campagna, but struck out the next two to finish the series and snap the losing streak.

Evan Massie (3-4) got his third win and seventh decision in his 10th start of 2025, advancing his Jackalopes to 24-30 with their first win of the second half of the season.

Cole Cressend (1-2), who gave up the brief High Wheelers' second lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth took his second loss of the season.

The Jackalopes finish their 18 scheduled games against the reigning PBL champions with a series record of 7-11, taking one win in the first and final series, as well as winning five of six last week in the middle series in Marysville.

Grand Junction will see the Idaho Falls Chukars for the third and final time of the 2025 regular season, starting their six-game series on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM MT to finish their third of five scheduled homestands in 2025.







Pioneer League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.