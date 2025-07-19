Jackalopes Routed by Wheelers

July 19, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes lost their first series of the second half to the Yuba- Sutter High Wheelers in a 27-7 decimation on Friday night.

Jackalopes starter Zack Given in his professional debut gave up the lead in the top of the first on a three-run home run to Cuba Bess, his fourth of the series. Given was pulled from the game with one out in the second in his ninth batter faced due to an apparent injury, forcing Nathan Shinn, the starter of Tuesday night's contest, to make an emergency appearance.

The Jackalopes took until the bottom of the third, down 5-0, to break the shutout on a wild pitch by High Wheelers starter Jonah Jenkins.

Jayden Drake had to relieve Jonah Jenkins early in the fourth, after a line drive from Zeb Roos hit Jenkins' front foot, causing him visible discomfort. Drake threw a clean frame in the fourth, but gave up the biggest rally of the series to the Jackalopes in the fifth - Mason Minzey hit his 12th home run of the season to cash in three of the four runs that inning to get the Jackalopes within two runs of a 7-5 deficit after those five frames.

Aydan Alger carried on the momentum of that big rally, getting a quick 1-2-3 shutdown top of the sixth with two strikeouts. Kendall Foster led off in the bottom of that same inning, getting a leadoff double on the new High Wheelers arm, Cole Cressend, but the Jackalopes left him stranded after Cressend got the next three batters out in order to cut the momentum there and hold the line with the two-run lead intact.

The High Wheelers took the game back in their control in the final three innings, scoring 20 runs - five in the seventh inning, 14 in the eighth, and one final run in the ninth.

The big eighth inning rally led off with Alec Rodriguez losing counts early, getting the first out on the second batter he faced, but taking seven batters to get the second out. Rodriguez walked three in a row that inning, gave up nine runs (all earned), and on the 11th batter he faced, he hit Cuba Bess on the first pitch and was tossed by home plate umpire Caden Gaurmer.

Tristan Wolf came in to get the final out, but it took six batters and five runs (all earned) on his line to escape the 14-run rally. It was the second double-digit rally of the series for the High Wheelers, batting around twice and plating 17 in that eighth inning.

High Wheelers reliever Andrew Garcia needed only 10 pitches to finish out the ninth, securing the series and a 4-0 start to the second half of the 2025. The High Wheelers have scored 91 runs in the first four games of the series, eclipsing the 70 runs they scored on the Jackalopes in the 12 prior matchups in Marysville. It is also the third game of the four this week where the Jackalopes have given up 20 or more runs.

Zack Given (0-1) took his first professional loss, while Jayden Drake (4-1) got the win, due to the starter Jenkins only lasting three innings.

The Jackalopes kicked off their second half the same way they began the first half - a four-game losing streak to the High Wheelers. They will have two more games to avoid a potential sweep in their final two matchups of the regular season against the reigning PBL champions, starting Saturday night at 6:35 PM MT.

After their series against the High Wheelers, the Jackalopes will take on the Idaho Falls Chukars in a six-game series at Suplizio Field.







