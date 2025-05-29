Billings Mustangs Hosting 2025 PLAY BALL Camp for Kids

May 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs are hosting the 2025 PLAY BALL Camp on June 14th from 1:30-3 pm at Dehler Park.

Registration is open now at http://pioneerleague.leagueapps.com/events/4573226

Kids will have a chance to meet and learn from Mustangs players and coaches in this fun camp.

The camp is free of charge and open to kids ages 8-12.

Some additional benefits of registering for this event include the opportunity to receive additional benefits from Major League Baseball, including a complimentary 2025 MLB.tv yearly subscription, exclusive access for the participant(s) to virtual and in-person youth softball and baseball programming, discounts on select, eligible MLB licensed merchandise and equipment and more!

Additional information will be provided via email to the email address provided at registration.

Register now at http://pioneerleague.leagueapps.com/events/4573226







Pioneer League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.