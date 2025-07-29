Series Opener against Voyagers Postponed
July 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)
Billings Mustangs News Release


The Billings Mustangs (6-6) will have to wait another day before beginning their homestand against the Great Falls Voyagers (4-8) as Tuesday's game has been postponed due to field conditions.

The two teams will play their regularly scheduled game on Wednesday night starting at 6:35 PM and will then play a double header on Thursday starting at 5 PM.

Tickets for Tuesday's game (7/29) can be exchanged at the ticket office for any other 2025 Mustangs regular season game.

