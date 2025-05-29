Mustangs Drop Fourth Straight in Blowout Loss

May 29, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







After back-to-back one-run losses, the wheels fell off for the Billings Mustangs (2-6) in a 15-2 loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars (7-1) on Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field.

The Chukars scored early and often as the Mustangs had no answer for slowing down the second-highest scoring offense in the league and the offense for Billings could not solve Idaho Falls left-hander Connor Harrison.

The southpaw for the Chukars held the Mustangs to two runs on just four hits through seven innings and by the time he turned things over to the bullpen, Idaho Falls had already opened up a commanding 15-2 lead.

The lone extra-base hit for the Mustangs came from Colby Seltzer, who continues to swing a hot bat as he came off the bench and doubled in the seventh inning against Harrison.

Harrison (2-0) picked up the win for Idaho Falls, while Ethan Ross (0-2) suffered the loss for Billings.

The Mustangs will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday when they send right-hander E.J. Johnson (0-0) to the mound for his first start of the season after working twice previously in relief. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm MT. Tune in to every play all season long on the home of Mustangs baseball, ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM.







Pioneer League Stories from May 29, 2025

Mustangs Drop Fourth Straight in Blowout Loss - Billings Mustangs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.