Matsuoka Deals, Offense Rolls in 9-1 Win

May 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. -- Christian Almanza set the tone early with a first-inning, three-run homer in Oakland's 9-1 triumph over the Grand Junction Jackalopes on Thursday night. The Ballers blasted three bombs, held the Jackalopes to one run and played error-free baseball for the first time this season in their most complete performance to date.

Tremayne Cobb Jr. singled up the middle to start the bottom of the first and finished the night with a three-hit game, his sixth multi-hit performance in nine tries. Following back-to-back strikeouts, Cam Bufford, who also collected three knocks, singled into left to set the stage for Almanza.

The Stockton native mashed a two-out, three-run bomb into the visitors' bullpen in right. It gave the Ballers a quick 3-0 lead and pushed his team-best RBI total to 13 on the young season.

Almanza's three-run jack was all the run support Oakland starting pitcher Dylan Matsuoka truly needed. The right-hander allowed just one run over five frames and struck out seven, picking up his second win in as many starts and posting a nearly identical line to his first outing.

Davis Drewek provided some well-deserved insurance for Matsuoka in the fifth. He, like Almanza, deposited a ball into the right-field bullpen for a solo shot, his team-leading fourth long ball of the year.

The Ballers poured it on with a one-out rally in the sixth. Marques Titialii and Dillon Tatum each singled, and Cobb walked. With the bases loaded, Lou Helmig wore a pitch in the helmet for an RBI the painful way.

Next, Drewek scalded a ball past the shortstop and into the gap in left center. It brought home two more runs to give the Ballers a 7-1 advantage. Drewek hustled to second on the play for a two-run double, bringing his RBI tally to three on the evening.

Cam Bufford ended the stretch at five straight Ballers to reach base, but nearly went yard in the process. He sent the Grand Junction centerfielder to the warning track, tacking on one more for Oakland with a long sacrifice fly.

Daniel Harris IV put the Ballers on cloud nine in the seventh inning. He punched a line drive to right field for a solo dinger, his first for Oakland, to grow the lead to 9-1.

The Oakland bullpen showed their appreciation for the run support by firing four scoreless innings in relief of Matsuoka. Caleb Franzen punched out two in the sixth, Alec Rodriguez threw two frames and struck out the side in the eighth and James Colyer shut the door, fanning three in the ninth.

First pitch for game four of the six-game series against the Jackalopes is set for 6:35 p.m. PDT on Friday. You can listen to the action on 860 AM The Answer and on the Oakland Ballers YouTube channel.







