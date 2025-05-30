Mustangs Gain Extra Homestand

May 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS, MONTANA - The Billings Mustangs announced today that the team's six-game series scheduled to be played in Windsor, Colorado, against the Northern Colorado Owlz has been moved to Billings. The games scheduled for June 3rd-June 8th will be relocated, with the Northern Colorado Owlz playing as the "home team".

The Mustangs are excited to be able to play six more games in front of the Billings faithful. Gametimes for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be 6:35 PM. There will be a doubleheader Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM, and the series finale will be Sunday at 1:05 PM.

"We're thrilled to provide six additional Mustangs games to the people of Yellowstone County," said Mustangs owner Dave Heller. "June and July are the best time of the year to watch professional baseball in Billings, and these additional games give us three homestands each month. That means six more opportunities for folks to enjoy fun, affordable, family-friendly entertainment and first-class baseball at beautiful Dehler Park."

All Mustangs full-season ticket holders will keep their same seats at no additional charge. The team will make single game tickets for these newly scheduled games available through both billingsmustangs.com and the team's box office, where people can buy them in person or over the phone at (406) 252-1241.







