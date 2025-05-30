Jackalopes Topped by Oakland

May 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes squared off against the Ballers on Thursday night in the third of the six-game series, falling nine to one.

The Ballers started off early with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first by first baseman Christian Almanza.

The Jackalopes would respond in the top of the third when left fielder Zeb Roos scored on a wild pitch, bringing the score to three to one after three.

The Ballers would take off starting in the bottom of the fifth, first with a solo home run from third baseman Davis Drewek. Later in the sixth, the Ballers would tack on four more runs bringing the score to eight to one after six innings.

The next inning, Ballers second baseman Daniel Harri IV would hit solo home run to right field, making the score nine to one.

For the Jackalopes, starting pitcher Riley Egloff got the start, going 4.1 innings and surrendering four runs on nine hits, striking out eight. Three other Jackalopes pitchers would come in for relief, giving up five runs between them.

"Egloff was okay for us, kept it close overall" said Jackalopes manager Frank Gonzales. "Starting pitching has been good, we have struggled inn middle innings and offensively the strikeouts are extremely high so offense has been down. Tough loss, we have to fight back and get the next few games here."

Game four of the six game series against the Ballers is tonight at 7:35pm MDT. All Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Sports. The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars.







Pioneer League Stories from May 30, 2025

