PaddleHeads Storm Back from Early Deficit in Win Thursday

May 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - The Glacier Range Riders would land a pair of body blows in the early innings in Thursday's ballgame opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. Behind a pair of home runs, Glacier would lead by as many as 6 runs in the first 3 innings of play. After losing the first 2 games of the series, this seemingly left Missoula in a position where they would need to find an answer quickly. Thanks to an unrelenting offense, and solid bullpen the PaddleHeads would do just that.

Missoula would get itself right back in the game in the bottom of the 3rd with a 4 run rally. The PaddleHeads offense would not let up at seemingly any other point scoring runs in 5 of their final 6 innings at the plate offensively. After the hot start, Missoula's relievers would then slam the door shut allowing just 1 run over the final 6 innings of the contest. This allowed Missoula to outscore Glacier 10-1 after trailing by 6 early. This would result in Missoula getting its first win at home this season by a final tally of 15-8.

Glacier would jump to the lead in the top of the 2nd inning with one swing doing all the damage.

Despite seeing the ball not leave the infield, Glacier would manage to load the bases in the inning. Catcher Antonio Barranca would take advantage, launching a grand slam to dead center field to make the score 4-1. Glacier would flex its muscles once more in the next half inning.

Efrain Manzo would do damage for the Range Riders in the top of the 3rd hitting a 3-run blast to straight away left field giving Glacier a 7-1 lead. Manzo would complete the night 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and 3 driven in. Things would quickly start to turn in Missoula's favor in the bottom of the inning.

Colin Gordon would start off a 4-run rally in the bottom of the 3rd to kick off a run of momentum.

A 2-run shot to right field got Missoula's offense going on the comeback trail. It would be an outstanding night collectively for Gordon finishing 3-for-5 on the night. A pair of doubles from Alec Sanchez, and Adam Fogel would keep the party going as Missoula cut the deficit to 7-5.

Gordon finished just a triple shy of the cycle in a 3-for-5 effort. The offense collectively would also just keep on coming.

After a sacrifice fly from Mike Rosario brought home a run in the 5th, Fogel would once again make an impact. The reigning league MVP would hit his 2nd home run in as many nights just to the left of the batters eye in center field to cut the deficit to 8-7. The moon shot of a home run would travel nearly 470 feet. Another player would touch them all for Missoula an inning later to knot things up on the scoreboard. Fogel would finish off the night 2-for-5.

Taylor Smith would bring the PaddleHeads level after trailing in the early going in the bottom of the 6th inning. The 2nd year catcher would launch a home run over the batting cages in left field to knot things up at 8 runs apiece. Glacier would never find an answer to this run of offense thanks to fabulous work in the Missoula bullpen.

Southpaw Matt Taubensee took a professional pitchers mound for the 1st time Thursday night and would pitch well to kick off a run of success for PaddleHeads relievers. The Florida native would strike out a pair in 2 innings of work allowing just 1 hit.

Andrew Armstrong would also pitch well allowing no runs over 1 '..." innings. The Florida State product has not allowed a run in his last 3 trips to the mound for Missoula. Glacier would only manage to tally 2 hits over the final 6 innings overall in action against relief pitchers. The PaddleHeads offense then put the finishing touches on to blow the game open in the late innings.

Sanchez would give the PaddleHeads the lead for good in the bottom of the 7th hitting yet another home run to right field. The 3-run bomb would give the PaddleHeads a lead they would never relinquish at 11-8. For good measure, Missoula's offense left nothing to doubt in the bottom of the 8th plating 4 more runs to get themselves to the win column at Allegiance Field for the first time this season. Sanchez would wrap up his night 3-for-4 with 5 driven in.

The PaddleHeads (5-4) proved they could take a punch with this Game 3 victory over the Range Riders (6-3) on Thursday night. Now we will see how Glacier responds in Game 4 of this slate of action on Friday night as action shifts to the weekend portion of this series. First pitch from Allegiance Field is set for 7:05 p.m. it surely will be a fun night at the ballpark as the PaddleHeads will host their first fireworks show of the season. If you cannot join in on the fun in person. Listen to the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







