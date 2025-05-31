Home Runs Pace PaddleHeads' Attack in 6-2 Win

May 31, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - Fans in the Garden City would pack into Allegiance Field on Friday night with a postgame fireworks display on the docket following the ballgame between the Glacier Range Riders and Missoula PaddleHeads. After Missoula's offense tallied a season high 15 runs the night prior, offensively fireworks would not seem to be outside the realm of possibility. A highlight on this night however would prove to be pitching as the Glacier offense was held off the board for a large portion of the night. The offense would also find enough power at the plate to hold the lead through most of the contest.

Roberto Pena would put an exclamation point on a rally for the PaddleHeads with a home run in the 2nd inning to vault Missoula to the lead. That swing would be enough support for starter Ryan Wentz who would deliver a quality outing in 5 innings. PaddleHeads pitchers collectively would pitch in and out of trouble well stranding 11 Range Riders on the bases throughout the contest. A home run from Colin Gordon in the later innings would also help the PaddleHeads put on the finishing touches to a 6-2 victory Friday.







Pioneer League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.