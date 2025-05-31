Oakland Holds off Jackalopes

May 31, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Ballers defeated the Jackalopes in a closely contested matchup for game four of the six game series, losing four to three.

The Ballers started our early in the bottom of the first with a single by first baseman Christian Almanza, scoring one. The Ballers continued the scoring the next inning in the bottom of the second when right fielder Esai Santos scored on a wild pitch, making the score two to zero.

The Jackalopes would battle back in the top half of the third, first with a single by right fielder Kendall Foster, scoring Zeb Roos. Later in the inning, catcher Mason Minzey would hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Alex Pimentel and tying the game at two apiece.

Later in the top of the fourth, the Jackalopes would take the lead with a solo home run from designated hitter Johnnuelle Ponce, his first of the season. The Ballers would go on to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning when designated hitter Cam Bufford reached on a fielders choice, scoring short stop Tremayne Cobb Jr.

With the score tied at three apiece, the Ballers would put the winning seal on the game in the bottom half of the seventh with a solo home run from third baseman Davis Drewek.

For the Jackalopes, Brock Gillis got the start, going 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on two hits, walking six and striking out three. Four Jackalopes relievers would come in, only giving up one run between them.

Game five of the six game series against the Ballers is tonight at 5:35pm MDT. All Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Sports. The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







