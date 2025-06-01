Jackalopes Outlast Oakland, 12-10

June 1, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes defeated the Ballers on Saturday night in a high scoring contest, winning the fifth of the six-game series 12 to 10.

Robin Fernandez got the scoring started for the Jackalopes in the top half of the first when he hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Zeb Roos. The Ballers would battle back in the bottom half of the second when first baseman Christian Almanza scored on a balk. The Ballers would tack on one more run in the bottom of the third when designated hitter Cam Bufford hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Esai Santos and making the score two to one.

Later in the top of the fourth, first baseman EJ Doskow was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Robin Fernandez. Short stop Luis Hernandez would come up later in the inning and hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Matt Piotrowski and taking the lead, three to two.

In the next inning, Robin Fernandez would come back up to the plate and hit a single, scoring Kendall Foster. With the score at four to two in the bottom of the fifth, Ballers third baseman Davis Drewek reached on a fielders choice, scoring Esai Santos.

From there, the Jackalopes would go on a tear in the sixth and seventh, scoring seven runs over the two innings, in large part due to the three-run home run from Robin Fernandez.

With the score at 11-3 going into the bottom of the eighth, the Ballers would battle back scoring seven runs in the eighth inning, facing three different Jackalopes pitchers.

Zeb Roos would shut the door on a potential comeback in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a double that scored Luis Hernandez and pushing the lead to 12-10.

Jackalopes closer Reese Miller would come in to retire the final five Ballers hitters, giving up zero hits and striking out two while picking up his second save of the season.

The final game of the six game series against the Ballers is today at 2:05pm MDT.

All Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Sports. The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







