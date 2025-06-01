Walks and Errors Doom Mustangs as They Drop Series in Idaho Falls

Walks and errors were kryptonite for the Billings Mustangs (4-8) in a back and forth game as they fell 19-18 to the Idaho Falls Chukars (9-3) on Sunday afternoon at Melaleuca Field.

The Mustangs climbed out to an early 8-2 lead with home runs by A.J. Shaver, Colby Seltzer and Dylan Leach. Shaver and Leach now have each homered in three consecutive games. The Mustangs took that score into the bottom of the fourth inning, but by Chukars offense started to chip away as they had all series long and after a six-run sixth inning, the Chukars had an 11-9 lead.

The Mustangs eventually came back to tie the game 13-13 in the top of the eighth inning on a bloop single into right field by Briley Knight.

The Chukars then took the lead right back in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of unearned runs. After three walks, one intentional, the Chukars had the bases loaded with one out. A pitch home from Ismael Michel Sanchez was caught by Jack O?Dowd, but the throw back to the mound ended up near second base and the runner at third took off for home. The throw to the plate was late and O?Dowd noticed that the runner from second was on his way to third, however his ensuing throw was off the mark and ended up in left field to score a second Chukars run as they took a 15-13 lead.

The Mustangs offense was not finished yet though, as they struck for five runs in the top of the ninth inning, including the go-ahead three-run double by Knight to give the Mustangs an 18-15 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Michel-Sanchez led off the frame with a walk and a hit by pitch, so manager Craig Maddox called on Devyn Lopez to try and earn his third save.

It was not meant to be, however, as the Chukars would go on to score six runs.

Lopez had the Chukars down to their final strike twice in the ninth, but Garret Ostrander collected an infield single off of the foot of Lopez that ricochetted over to the second baseman Evan Berkey and Benjamin Rosengard sent a 2-2 pitch back up the middle for a game-tying two-run single.

With the game tied 18-18, Jacob Shanks hit a bouncer down the line towards third that was gloved by Zane Denton, but popped out of his glove on the transfer before he could attempt a throw, allowing Shanks to reach on an error and load the bases.

Lopez then battled Trevor Rogers to a full count, but the sixth pitch missed the zone to drive in the game winning run and give Idaho Falls the walk-off win and the series victory.

Mustangs pitchers ended with sixteen walks, three hit batsmen and the team committed five errors in the loss.

Connor Butler (1-0) picked up the win for the Chukars, while Lopez (0-1) took the loss.

The Mustangs will try to right the ship against the Northern Colorado Owlz when they come to Dehler Park on Tuesday. The Owlz will serve as the home team in the series as it was originally scheduled to be played in Windsor, Colorado. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.

