4-Run 6th Inning Leads Missoula to 7-6 Win Sunday

June 1, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

MISSOULA, MT - After the margin of victory was just one run on Saturday evening, Sunday's affair between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders would be another tight battle. The lead would exchange hands in the early innings before Missoula jumped out in front in the bottom of the 6th with a run of success. Glacier would not go away putting a pair of runs on the board in the 7th soon after. As a result, the deficit would be just one for Glacier coming down the stretch. The Range Riders were able to hang on for a 1-run win Saturday in a late game sequence. The PaddleHeads returned the favor Sunday.

A pair of runners would make their way into scoring position for Glacier in the top of the 9th in a one run contest. A high fly ball off the bat of Xavier Casserilla would not have enough carry in the situation however as Mike Rosario would make the grab on the warning track in right center field to seal a 7-6 win for the PaddleHeads. As a result, Missoula would salvage a series split with Glacier winning their 3rd game of the week in the finale of the 6-game slate.

The Range Riders would be the first team on the board plating runs in the top of the 2nd. After an error led to a run, JD McLaughlin would drive home a run on a sacrifice fly to left field making the score 2-0. The leadoff man would also be productive a few innings later. Missoula would have a quick answer to these runs from Glacier.

The PaddleHeads would vault to the lead scoring runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings in at-bats with 2 outs. Catcher Carlos Perez would be the first to come through in the 2nd hitting a base hit through the right to get Missoula on the board. After an RBI double from Mike Rosario tied the game at 2 in the 3rd, Adam Fogel would drive home a run with a base hit up the middle to make the score 3-2. Perez had a nice day finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of driven in. Things would then remain quiet till the 6th inning.

3 consecutive hits would do damage for Glacier in the 6th plating a pair of runs. After a double from Gavin Tonkel, and single from Angel Mendoza, McLaughlin would drive them both in with a double of his own to make the score 4-3. The left fielder would drive in 3 runs in the ballgame finishing 1-for-4. The PaddleHeads would storm back to the lead with a rally in the bottom of the 6th.

The first 4 batters of the bottom of the 6th would all reach base to kick off what would be a 4-run rally for the PaddleHeads. Perez would knock in his 2nd run of the game to get things rolling. A single combined with an error with Colin Gordon in the box would then result in 3 more runs in a bases loaded scenario as Missoula claimed a 7-4 lead. Glacier would not go down however without a fight. Gordon finished the day 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

After an infield hit and a walk saw a pair of players reach base, Mendoza would step into the box for Glacier in the 7th. The Range Riders catcher had been dangerous to that point all week long having hit 3 home runs throughout the course of the series. A fortuitous bounce would work in his favor in his at-bat in the 7th Sunday.

A pop fly down the right field line would glance off the webbing of Rosario's glove in right field resulting in a pair of runs coming home to make the score 7-6. Mendoza would finish the day 3-for-5 in the loss. Missoula's pen would then hold things down in the final 2 innings.

Zac Lampton would continue his run of success in the Missoula bullpen striking out a pair in a scoreless 8th inning. Lampton has only allowed 1 run in 8 appearances to this point on the season. Sabouri would also earn his 2nd save of 2025 for his efforts in the 9th inning keeping the game scoreless. Sabouri retired 3 consecutive batters after allowing a pair of free passes to start the frame to preserve the win, and the series split for the PaddleHeads.

Missoula (7-5) will now hit the road for a 6-game run next week beginning on Tuesday opposite the Great Falls Voyagers (2-10). This will be the PaddleHeads first look at their in-state rival this season. Great Falls will come in licking its wounds having lost 7 consecutive games entering the series with Missoula. First pitch of Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from the Electric City.







