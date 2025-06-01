Liniak Leads Range Riders in 7-6 Win Saturday

MISSOULA, MT - Saturday's contest between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders would be tight throughout. The largest lead for either team in the game would be 2 runs.

Both offenses would also battle back and forth with the long ball as the 2 teams would finish with 7 home runs combined. On 4 separate occasions, both teams would score runs in the same inning ensuring things stayed tight. This resulted in a 1-run contest coming down the stretch of the final 2 innings. Thanks to a late inning specialist for the visitors, Glacier was able to sneak away with the win.

Cam Cowan would record a 6-out save for the Range Riders to protect a 7-6 lead down the stretch to give Glacier the one run win. Kingston Liniak would be the driving force behind the Range Riders attack reaching base in each of his first 4 plate appearances. Missoula would counter with home runs from Adam Fogel, Kamron Willman, and Roberto Pena but ultimately would come up just short.

Fogel would get the PaddleHeads offense out the gates in his first 2 at-bats. A double for the PaddleHeads left fielder gave Missoula an early advantage in the bottom of the 1st. The former Wildcat would also launch his 3rd home run of the week to right field to bring a pair of runs in in the 3rd inning. Fogel would finish the game 2-for-4. Glacier would match the 3 runs scored in the top of the 3rd.

Angel Mendoza would homer for the second consecutive game from the bottom of the order to start a 3-run push in the top of the 3rd. Liniak would then jumpstart a big night at the dish with a double down the left field line to plate a pair. This would only be the start for the Range Rider's franchise player. Mendoza would finish the night 2-for-3.

Liniak would kick into high gear in the 5th, and 7th launching solo home runs in those at-bats to punctuate a huge night of offense. The centerfielder would finish 4-for-5 in his at-bats with 3 driven in, and 2 runs scored. Missoula would stay hot on the trail of Glacier thanks to home run power of their own.

Pena, and Willman would homer in consecutive innings in the 5th and 6th to keep the deficit at just one run. Willman has recorded 5 hits in his last 2 games after finishing 2-for-4 Saturday.

The home run for Pena was his 8th of the season which also leads the Pioneer League. Pena also finished the game 2-for-4.

In a one-run deficit, Andrew Armstrong would pitch extremely well in the late innings to keep Missoula right in the thick of it. The Southpaw would navigate 1 '..." innings scoreless to keep the deficit at just one. The highlight would come in the 8th on a 3 pitch strikeout of Liniak to bring the frame to a close stranding a pair of runners on. Cowan would match this effort however in the final 2 innings.

The 2nd year Range Rider would earn the 6-out save recording 5 of the 6 outs he recorded on swinging strikeouts. The Iowa native would attack the zone with a fastball that topped out at 97 miles per hour to keep a pair of innings under control. Cowan would only allow one batter to reach base allowing Glacier to claim their 3rd win of the series.

Missoula (6-5) will now try to salvage a split of this 6-game series with the Range Riders (7-4) in the series finale Sunday Afternoon. It will also be the first matinee affair of the season at Allegiance Field as the PaddleHeads host a 'Kids Free Sunday' at the ballpark. All children under the age of 12 receive free admission into the park. If you cannot be there in person, follow every pitch on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







