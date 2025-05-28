Ballers outlast Jackalopes

May 28, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes faced off against the Oakland Ballers on Tuesday night for the first time in the teams' histories. The Ballers, coming in at 3-3, were able to attain a winning record, defeating the Jackalopes four to three.

The Ballers started out early, scoring one run in the first inning when second baseman Daniel Harris IV grounded out to the short stop, scoring Tremayne Cobb Jr. That would be the only run that Jackalopes starter Joe Cuomo gave up in his 5.2 innings of work among four hits and one walk.

The Jackalopes would battle back in the top half of the second, first with back to back home runs from catcher Mason Minzey and third baseman Robin Fernandez, bringing the score to two to one.

The Jacks would tack on one more run in the top of the fifth when second baseman Matt Piotrowski grounded out to third, scoring Isaac Nunez and bringing the score to three to one.

The Ballers would battle back in the bottom of the seventh, when Pat Monteith came on as a pinch hitter and hit a solo home run. Later in the inning, center fielder Darryl Buggs came on and hit a single through the infield, tying the game at three to three.

The Ballers would take the lead in the bottom of the eighth, scoring one run off a double by Daniel Harris IV, scoring one and bringing the score to four to three.

The Jackalopes would be unable to battle back in the ninth, with Connor Sullivan getting the save for the Ballers.

"Cuomo was excellent, going five plus with one run, solid overall" said Jackalopes manager Frank Gonzales. "Again the bullpen let us down and we only had four hits, but a good game none the less."

----------------

Game two of the six game series against the Ballers is tonight at 7:35pm MDT. All Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Sports. The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







Pioneer League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.