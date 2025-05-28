Range Riders Hold off Late Charge in 11-8 Victory

May 28, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads hosted their first game at Allegiance Field Ogren Park Tuesday opposite the Glacier Range Riders. In a rematch of the 2024 Pioneer League Postseason, the game itself would have a late season feel to it as both teams would land counter punches. Glacier would jump to the lead in the early going, scoring in 3 consecutive innings from the 2nd through the 4th. Missoula would battle back with a 3 inning stretch of success of their own in the later innings. This would see the score tied heading to the 9th inning.

Both teams have players on their respective rosters that have been a part of battles in years past between these teams. A newly acquired player however would be the one to deliver the biggest blow.

With 2-runners on in the top of the 9th, rookie second baseman Logan Beard would step to the plate with the score tied at 8. The Rookie from Louisville would draw some attention for his patience at the plate during the first week of the season having drawn 5 walks in 3 games played. In action on Tuesday however, Beard was not waiting around, launching a 1st pitch fastball over the left field fence to put Glacier in front with a clutch swing of the bat. Luke Cooper would then nail down the final 3 outs in the bottom half of the frame in order to give the Range Riders a 11-8 victory to kick things off in the 6-game slate.

The PaddleHeads would jump to their only advantage in the early going taking a 1-0 lead thanks to Adam Fogel. Fogel would send a single through the left side earning his first RBI of 2025 after missing the season's first 5 games last week. Fogel would wrap up the night 2-for-5. After a quiet top of the 1st, Glacier would come out firing to race to the lead their next time up.

A run of 5 consecutive base hits from the Range Riders would fan the flames of a 4-run rally as Glacier would take a 4-1 lead. Beard would strike with his first productive swing of the night as part of the rally knocking in a pair with a single. Catcher Angel Mendoza would also knock in 2 with a double of his own in the frame. Beard knocked in 5 in the game finishing 2-for-5.

Mendoza would also finish 2-for-5.

After Kenny Lavari brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the 3rd, a small ball approach would be part of a 2-run push in the 4th as well. After Xavier Casserilla knocked in a run with a single in the frame, TJ Clarkson would hit another sacrifice fly as Glacier jumped out to an 7-2

lead. The Range Riders would be quiet for a chunk of time going forward however scoring only 1 run over the next 4 innings. This gave Missoula a chance to battle back into the contest.

The PaddleHeads would tie 2 runs in each inning spanning from the 6th through the 8th. Getting things started in the 'peanut inning' would be catcher Nick Klemp who knocked home a run with a double. Designated Hitter Taylor Smith also knocked in a run with a double down the right field line in the frame. Smith and Klemp both finished 2-for-4.

A single from Alec Sanchez would plate a pair of runs for Missoula in the next half inning as both Colin Gordon, and Mike Rosario would race home to make the score 8-6. The 2nd year PaddleHead would also score a run in a 2-for-5 night at the dish. Another 2nd year player in the Garden City would then bring Missoula level in the next half inning.

Roberto Pena would ignite the home crowd in the bottom of the 8th plating a pair of runs with a double down the left field line that tied the game at 8 runs apiece. Glacier would bring a relay to the plate in an attempt to gun down Gordon at home but would be a hair late doing as he slid in head first. This would see the crowd rise to their feet in an electric moment. The Range Riders proved to have level heads however as they would punch back in the top of the 9th to grab the lead for good. Pena would wrap up the evening 2-for-5.

The Range Riders (5-2) landed the first punch in this 6-game slate but the week is just getting started with the PaddleHeads (4-3). If Tuesday night was any indication, these 2 teams will continue to battle night in and night out throughout the course of the week that lies ahead.

Wednesday night may not feature any Sky Divers making their way into the ballpark from high above, but it still should be another wild night in the Garden City.

First pitch to Game 2 of the series Wednesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. If you can't make your way to the ballpark for a 'Woof Wednesday' be sure to follow along on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and Flo Sports.







Pioneer League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.