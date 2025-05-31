O'Dowd Cycle, Foster Quality Start Lead to Blowout Win

May 31, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







After blowing a lead the night before, the Billings Mustangs (4-7) made sure they scored enough to hold on for the win in a 30-10 blowout win over the Idaho Falls Chukars (8-3) on Saturday afternoon at Melaleuca Field.

Jack O'Dowd led the way for the offense as his three-run homer in the ninth completed the cycle and gave him a seven-hit game. He reached all eight times he came to the plate as he was also hit by a pitch his first time up. His final line included four singles, a double, a triple, a homerun, a hit-by-pitch, eight RBI and five runs scored.

On the mound, Daniel Foster (1-0) made his first professional start after three previous appearances out of the bullpen. He ended with the longest outing of the season for a Mustangs pitcher and the first quality start as he tossed seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and just one walk to earn the win.

The game featured four more home runs for the Mustangs, their third four homer game of the series. Dylan Leach hit a solo shot in the second inning to give him back-to-back games with a homerun. Colby Seltzer hit his first long ball of the year with a grand slam in the seventh inning. A.J. Shaver's team-leading fifth homerun in the ninth inning gave him two straight games with a homer and Jack O'Dowd's shot to complete the cycle made it three games in a row.

By the time the final out was recorded, every single batter in the Mustangs lineup had at least one hit and had reached base at least three times. The thirty runs and thirty hits by the Mustangs are both the most by the team since becoming an independent team in 2021.

The Mustangs will attempt to split the six-game series with the Chukars on Sunday afternoon as they send Dalton Mall (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 2 PM MT.

