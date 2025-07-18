Chuks Fall in Slugfest

July 18, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars (29-21) and The Ogden Raptors (27-23) met for the third game of the second half opening series at the Luc. Idaho Falls led early but bullpen woes cost the Chuks 12 unanswered runs as the Raptors would win in the end by a final of 16-12.

Chukars starting pitcher Connor Harrison gave up nine earned runs in his four innings of work and took the loss for Idaho Falls dropping his record to 5-4.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Jacob Jablonski was the pick of the bunch going 3-5 at the plate.

Rogers and Pelc both homered in the first inning as the Chuks would carry a three run lead into the second frame.

The Raptors scored one run in the third, four in the fourth and a whopping seven runs in the fifth inning to give the visitors a 14-5 lead at the halfway point.

The Chuks rallied to score five in the bottom of the fifth highlighted by a three-run home run off the bat of Jacob Jablonski to make it 14-10 with four innings to play.

Ogden added two more in the top of the ninth to put the game away as the Raptors took the 16-12 win.

The Chukars and Raptors meet again on Friday night at 7:05, the Chukars starter is to be determined.







Pioneer League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.