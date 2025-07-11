Chuks Drop Fourth Straight in Great Falls

Great Falls, MT - The Chukars (26-18) and The Great Falls Voyagers (12-33) met for the third game of a six game series in Central Montana. The Chukars led just once as Great Falls took the honors in the pitchers duel by a final score of 8-1.

Chukars starting pitcher Shane Spencer put together a quality start in his second appearance for Idaho Falls, the righty tossed seven innings allowing just two earned runs while striking out four Voyagers hitters.

Spencer was unfortunate to take the loss dropping his record to 1-1.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Garret Ostrander was one two multi-hit performers going 2-4 with a single, home run and our only RBI of the game.

The Chuks led after three innings thanks to Ostrander's solo homer before Great Falls tied the game heading to the 7th inning.

The Voyagers then again score 5 unanswered for the third night in a row off the Idaho Falls bullpen as they would hammer out a total of six runs in the eighth inning on the way to a 8-1 win.

The Chukars and Voyagers meet again at 7 p.m. on Friday with Nathan Hemmerling set to start for Idaho Falls.







