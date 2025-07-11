Shelnut Caps Big Night with Walk-off Winner

July 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







A six-run deficit was erased as the Billings Mustangs (18-28) came from behind to walk-off the Glacier Range Riders (16-30) on Friday night at Dehler Park.

Tyler Shelnut continued his huge series as he was not retired in the game and drove in both the tying and game winning runs for the Mustangs.

The game started out on a scary note for Billings as starter Justin Fuson took a comebacker off the back of the head as it ricocheted into left field. The ball clocked at 107 mph off the bat forced Fusion to leave the game with two outs in the first inning and a pair of runs already home.

Ethan Ross came in to get the final out of the first, but ran into trouble in the second as he was unable to get through the inning and was charged with three runs. Glacier led 5-0 by the time the bottom of the second inning rolled around.

That is when the Mustangs began their initial comeback attempt with an unearned run in the second, courtesy of two Range Rider errors.

Billings then made it a two-run game on a two-run homer by Evan Berkey in the fourth.

Glacier answered with four runs in the top of the fifth, but Billings had the response with a Jack O'Dowd grand slam to bring it back to a two-run game at 9-7.

The Mustangs then drew to within one on an RBI walk by Shelnut as Luke Cooper walked four consecutive hitters to bring in the run.

A solo homerun by Jack Lynch, his second long ball of the night, made it 10-8 Glacier in the seventh.

Shelnut then continued his strong series with a clutch two-out, two-run shot to tie the game at ten in the eighth.

After Jack Maruskin stranded a runner in scoring position in the top of the ninth, Rayne Supple made quick work of the first two hitters he faced in the bottom half of the inning.

Supple needed just three pitches to record the first two outs, but then lost control of the strike zone as he walked Kyle Micklus on four pitches and then intentionally walked Patrick Mills after falling behind 3-0.

With A.J. Shaver pinch running at second and representing the winning run, Tyler Shelnut walked up to the plate to put a bow on his night.

With a 2-1 count, the Mustang left fielder shot a ball down the right field line to easily bring home Shaver and give the Mustangs their first walk-off win of the season.

Maruskin (1-0) picked up the win and Supple (1-4) suffered the loss as Shelnut finished his night reaching base all six times he came up as he knocked in four.

The Mustangs now lead the series 3-1 over the Range Riders as Daniel Foster gets set to take the hill on Saturday night against Luke Schafer. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







Pioneer League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.