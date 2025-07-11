Missoula Remains in Line for Postseason Berth Despite Loss Thursday

OGDEN, UT - The Missoula PaddleHeads would jump to the lead in the early innings in an attempt to get things turned around in this 6-game set with the Ogden Raptors. Missoula would lead through 4 innings of play with Nick Parker allowing just 1 hit in that span. Despite this, Ogden would only trail by 2 runs heading to the bottom of the 5th. This frame would also begin a 3 inning stretch in which the game would sail off the rails for Missoula.

Ogden would score 9 runs unanswered in 3 consecutive innings from the 5th through the 7th to take a 7-run lead. The Raptors would do their most damage in the 6th plating 5 runs with an untimely error playing a big role in the rally. Missoula would never recover with no runs coming from the offense in the final 6 innings of the ballgame. The end result was the 3rd consecutive loss at Lindquist Field for the PaddleHeads in an 11-4 defeat.

Despite the loss, Missoula would receive more help Thursday night from the Grand Junction Jackalopes in Pioneer League action. Grand Junction would hand the Yuba Sutter Highwheelers its 2nd loss in 3 games by a score of 9-6. As a result, Missoula remains 1 game in front of Yuba-Sutter in the race for a playoff spot with 3 games left in the 1st half.

The PaddleHeads would draw first blood in the top of the 2nd plating a pair of runs in the frame.

Taylor Smith would hit a ball high off the left field wall to drive home a run to get things rolling in the inning before a 2nd run scored on an RBI groundout. Defensive mistakes would allow Ogden to stay within striking distance however in the early going.

A pair of errors on the infield would play a large role in the bottom of the 2nd inning as the Raptors knotted things up at 2 runs apiece. Both runs would score on an error at 2nd base prior to a defensive mistake at shortstop. Despite only recording 1 hit in the frame, Ogden would be level with Missoula heading to the 3rd. The PaddleHeads would manage to put itself back in front soon after this inning.

After Adam Fogel, and Colin Gordon would start the 3rd inning with a pair of hits, Leyton Berry would drive them in with a single of his own, driving them both home to give Missoula the lead back at 4-2. This would be the final punch for the PaddleHeads attack on this night however as

the Ogden bullpen would not budge over the final 5 innings of the game. Berry would end his night finishing 1-for-3. Fogel would finish 2-for-5 in the loss while Gordan was 2-for-4.

Consecutive doubles from Connor Begneski, and Kenny Oyama would bring the Raptors level in the bottom of the 5th inning knotting things up at 4 apiece. Oyama would bring both runs home after Bagneski set things up one batter prior. The centerfielder would knock in 4 runs in the contest. Bagneski would also chip in finishing 2-for-4 in his plate appearances. Ogden would then take control of the game with a rally soon after.

A 5-run rally in the bottom of the 6th inning would see the Raptors take their first lead of the night. Unforced errors would once again play a role in the frame with the PaddleHeads issuing 3 walks in the inning. A throwing error at 2nd base would also play a big role in the frame leading to 4 of the 5 runs in the inning being unearned. When the dust settled Ogden would take their first lead of the game by a score of 9-4. Things would not get any better in the 7th.

2 more Ogden runs would score in the bottom of the 7th as the Raptors opened a 7 run advantage. Chris Sargent would bring home the first run of the frame on an infield single. The Raptors catcher has brought in at least 1 run in every game in this series. Oyama would send home another run in the frame on a sacrifice fly in the frame to wind out the scoring for the Raptors. The bullpen would ensure Missoula would never have a thought of a comeback.

The Ogden bullpen would toss 5 shutout innings collectively down the stretch of Thursday's ballgame to bring Missoula's offense to a screeching halt. Two-way player Tyler Stancato would be the highlight tossing 3 shutout innings allowing only a pair of hits. Cameron Edmonson, and Nik Cardinal would then clean up the mess in the final 2 frames allowing only 1 base runner down the back stretch ensuring Ogden would win at home for the third time in as many nights.

Despite things not going well so far on the road, Missoula (30-15) remains in control of their own destiny heading into the final 3 games of the 1st half. The PaddleHeads magic number currently sits at 3 in the race for the 2nd playoff berth with the only other team in the hunt being Yuba Sutter (29-16). The Oakland Ballers clinched the 1st Half Pennant Thursday night in a win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes and will be a part of the playoffs for the 2nd consecutive season.

Now Missoula will look to find success over the weekend in Ogden to get its way into the playoff field.

The PaddleHeads will roll into the weekend in game 4 of this series with the Raptors on Friday evening. First pitch from Lindquist Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Follow every pitch of the action live on the air on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







