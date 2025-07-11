Schmitt Shines in Debut Win

July 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Sam Schmitt tossed a gem and the offense scored early in a 9-4 win for the Billings Mustangs (17-28) over the Glacier Range Riders (16-29) on Thursday night at Dehler Park.

Schmitt tossed 7.1 innings of two-run ball in his professional debut as he delivered the longest outing by a Mustangs pitcher this season.

The southpaw did not allow a hit until the fourth inning and had a shutout going through six before the Range Riders broke through for a tally in the seventh and another in the eighth.

At the plate, the Mustangs bounced back after being limited to just two runs on Wednesday night. They matched that total with two swings in the second inning as Tyler Shelnut and Evan Berkey hit back-to-back homers for the second time this week.

Another run came on an RBI single by Cameron Bowen in the second to make it 3-0 Billings. Bowen ended the day with five hits and two knocked in.

Another trio of runs scored for the Mustangs in the fourth inning with an RBI double from Sean Lynch and run scoring singles by Briley Knight and Bowen to extend the lead to six.

A two-run single from Bodee Wright in the sixth inning gave the Mustangs an 8-0 advantage. Wright would add another RBI in the eighth after the Range Riders got on the board.

Chris Hardin recorded the final five outs for the Mustangs and allowed two runs before inducing a fly ball to center off the bat of Gabe Howell.

Schmitt (1-0) picked up the win and Ty Bothwell (1-3) suffered the loss.

The two teams match back up on Friday night as Justin Fuson (3-0) leads Billings against former Mustang Grant Taylor (2-5). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







