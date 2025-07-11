Chuks Drop Back to Back against Great Falls

Great Falls, MT - The Chukars (26-17) and The Great Falls Voyagers (11-33) met for the second game of a six game series in Central Montana. The Chukars led multiple times in the contest but could not get across the finish line as the Voyagers won 11-6.

Chukars starting pitcher Garrett Van Deventer battled for four plus innings on the mound giving up 6 earned runs on 8 hits while striking out a pair. Van Deventer did not earn a decision for his efforts.

Offensively for Idaho Falls Trevor Rogers stood out posting a multi-hit night highlighted by a two-run home run as his season longball total now stands at nine. Calyn Halvorson was also productive at the bottom of the order going 2-4 with an RBI in his third start as a Chukar.

The Chuks got off to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a mammoth two-run blast off the bat of Trevor Rogers. Great Falls took the lead with a two out grand slam off the bat of veteran Frank Podkul.

Great Falls led 5-2 entering the 5th inning as the Chukars would rally in the frame plating four runs to grab the lead back. Ostrander, Vasquez and Halvorson all grabbed an RBI in the frame.

The Voyagers would tie it up 6-6 heading to the sixth and then scored five unanswered for the second straight night as the Chukars bullpen's struggles continued.

The Voyagers fought off a late rally from the Chuks to win it 11-6.

The Chukars and Voyagers meet again at 7 p.m. on Thursday with Nathan Hemmerling set to start for Idaho Falls.







