Raptors Drop Game 4, Eyeing Series Win Tomorrow

July 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

OGDEN, UT - The Raptors dropped Game Four of the series Friday night as Missoula broke things open late and cruised to a 12-3 win at Lindquist Field.

Ogden got on the board early with a homer from True Fontenot and an RBI single from Cole Jordan, but the PaddleHeads' bats answered quickly-and kept on answering. Colin Gordon paved the way for Missoula with five RBIs, including a three-run homer in the seventh that put the game out of reach.

Missoula's mix of timely hitting, damage-reduced pitching, and solid defense, they executed, and they earned it.

The Raptors will regroup and get back on the saddle for Game Five on Saturday night with first pitch at 6:30 in search of a series win.

