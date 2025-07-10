Raptors Ride Four Run Frames, Take 2-0 Series Lead

July 10, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

OGDEN, UT - The Raptors brought the bats out Wednesday night, piling on 12 runs and 15 hits to take down the PaddleHeads 12-7 and take a commanding two-game series lead.

Chris Sargent stayed red hot with two hits and a homer, driving in two, while Connor Bagnieksi, Elliot Good, and Kyler Stancato each picked up a pair of RBIs. Ogden scored nine runs between the second and fifth innings, building up enough cushion to hold off Missoula's offensive pushes throughout the game.

Rolando Gutierrez picked up his second win of the season with a lights-out performance, tossing six strong innings with eight strikeouts, slicing his way through an uber-productive Paddleheads lineup. Rolando set up the rest of the bullpen to come in and shut the door, and was nothing if not impressive in his 6th Raptors start.

