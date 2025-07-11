Raptors Roll in Game Three, Secure at Least Series Split

July 11, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

OGDEN, UT - The Raptors poured it on Thursday night, riding a five-run sixth and a lights-out bullpen to an 11-4 win over the Missoula PaddleHeads and a 3-0 lead in the six-game set.

After falling behind 4-2 in the third, Ogden responded in waves. Kenny Oyama had a night to remember, racking up four RBIs with a double, single, and sac fly. Damian Stone stayed hot with a pair of hits and three RBIs, and True Fontenot reached base four times, scoring three runs.

On the mound, Kyler Stancato came on in relief and delivered three scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season. Cameron Edmonson and Nik Cardinal followed with clean frames to shut the door.

The win moves Ogden to 25-18 on the campaign and keeps them firmly in fourth place, half a game behind the Boise Hawks.

Game four of the series is Friday, July 11, with first pitch at 6:30 PM. It's T-Shirt Giveaway Night, so come early and leave with some fresh Raptors gear!







