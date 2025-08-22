Raptors Power Past Vibes with Four Homers in Game 3

Published on August 22, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







OGDEN, UT - The Raptors kept the bats booming Thursday night at Lindquist Field, using a four-homer performance to take down the Rocky Mountain Vibes, 8-5, and secure the series lead, 2-1.

Chris Sargent got the offense rolling in the first with a two-run homer to center, his 34th of the season. Connor Bagnieski added to the tally in the third with a solo blast, and Cole Jordan followed in the fourth with a two-run shot of his own. Elliot Good dealt the biggest blow an inning later, hammering a three-run drive to right-center to give Ogden a commanding 8-1 advantage.

Starter Cole Stasio turned in a dominant outing, working six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts, earning his sixth win on the year. The Vibes cut into the lead in the eighth behind Dane Tofteland's three-run homer and a Tristin Garcia RBI single, but the Raptors bullpen held firm as Nik Cardinal slammed the door with a scoreless ninth, securing his 12th save of the season.

Despite being out-hit 11-7, Ogden capitalized on the long ball and patience at the plate, drawing eight walks, with Elliot Good leading the way with three RBIs, while Jordan and Sargent each drove in two.

The Raptors and Vibes matchup in Game 4 tomorrow night at Lindquist Field. You won't want to miss Free Bee Giveaway Night, with a free giveaway for the first 300 fans through the gates! It's also Ogden School Foundation Night at the ballpark.







Pioneer League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.