Pedro Martinez Day August 23

Great Falls, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers will honor Major League Baseball Hall-of-Fame pitcher, Pedro Martinez, during their baseball game on Saturday, August 23.

Martinez played for the Pioneer League team, then known as the Great Falls Dodgers, during his rookie year in 1990. He was a Pioneer League top prospect that year with a 3.62 ERA over 77 innings and 14 starts. Martinez went on to become one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, winning three Cy Young Awards and helping the Red Sox win their first World Series in 86 years.

"Playing for the Great Falls Dodgers was a pivotal time in my early career," said Martinez. "The team helped me understand the game and grow as a player. I sharpened my pitching skills and experienced moments that shaped the way I approached baseball for the rest of my career."

Arriving in Great Falls at just 18 years old from the Dominican Republic was a culture shock for Martinez. His host family, teammates, and coaches were instrumental in easing his transition to life in pro baseball during his stay, helping him navigate the great state of Montana and learn English. Scouts and coaches quickly recognized his talent, and he rose through the ranks to pitch in the MLB, including stops with the Dodgers, Expos, Mets and Red Sox.

Festivities for the evening's baseball game will include an unveiling of a new mural commemorating Pedro Martinez, a youth throwback jersey t-shirt giveaway for the first kids in the stadium, a city proclamation for Pedro Martinez Day, and a ceremonial first pitch.

The Great Falls Voyagers will take on the Billings Mustangs that evening, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the game starting at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to get tickets in advance at gfvoyagers.com or the ballpark's main office.







