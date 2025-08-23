PaddleHeads' Attack Held in Check in 6-3 Defeat Friday

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads and Idaho Falls Chukars both jumped to the scoreboard out of the gates in the early innings in Friday's game 4 from Allegiance Field. This would not prove to be a precursor however as only 4 runs combined crossed the plate in the final 7 innings of the contest. Idaho Falls was held off the board in the final 3 frames scoring only 2 runs after the 2nd inning. Thanks to an early rally, and solid pitching collectively this proved to be enough to find success for the 2nd consecutive night.

A 3-run rally gave the Chukars an early lead with one swing doing all the damage in the top of the 2nd inning. Idaho Falls never came out of the lead at any point after landing that punch.

Anthony Mata did most of the damage in the contest for the Chukars driving in runs with extra base hits on 2 separate occasions. Despite being limited offensively down the stretch, Gary Grosjean, and the Chukar bullpen made the lead stand throughout in a 6-3 victory over the PaddleHeads.

After falling behind by a run in the top of the 1st, Colby Wilkerson provided a quick answer on the flipside in the home half of the inning. The 2nd baseman launched a home run to right field on the very first pitch of the frame to knot things up at a run apiece. This proved to be a launching point to a big night at the plate with the rookie finishing 4-for-5 in his at-bats. Idaho Falls proved to have a counter to this sequence quickly.

A pair of singles kicked off the top of the 2nd inning. This set up shortstop Anthony Mata in a position to do damage. The 2nd year professional did just that, hitting a 3-run bomb just to the left of the scoreboard to give the Chukars a 4-1 advantage. Mata provided the last bit of run support a few innings later.

The Texas Southern product knocked home his 4th run of the contest with a double in the top of the 6th inning to expand the Chukars advantage to 5-2. The 9 batter in the order later scored in the inning on an interference call. Mata finished 2-for-4 in his at bats scoring a pair of runs in the victory. The Pioneer League's most prolific power hitter tried to keep the PaddleHeads in the game soon after this sequence.

Roberto Pena launched his 2nd home run of the series to right field to highlight the bottom of the 6th inning to trim into the deficit. The solo blast brought Pena's total this season to 43. The first baseman finished 2-for-4 in the contest. This was the last gasp offensively for the PaddleHeads however as the Chukars pitching staff held firm throughout.

Grosjean picked up the victory for Idaho Falls in a solid effort on the mound. The Truckee native struck out 8 over 7 innings of work allowing just 2 earned runs on the mound. Grosjean had success in the outing using a high-velocity fastball as the primary weapon. The right hander earned his 10th win of the season as a result. Grosjean is now tied for the league lead in wins with PaddleHeads starting pitcher Matthew Sox.

The PaddleHeads pen fared well down the stretch to give Missoula a fighting chance in the ballgame over the final 3 '..." innings. Andrew Armstrong, Noah Owen, and Zach Lampton did not allow a single hit in those innings in their time on the mound while striking out 4 batters as a group. Idaho Falls held the line down the stretch themselves however as the PaddleHeads fell in action at home for the 2nd consecutive night.

The Chukars (46-35) will look to keep the momentum rolling in this 6-game set on the road in game 5 after wins in consecutive contests against the PaddleHeads (58-24). The final night game of this series is scheduled to get started with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch Saturday night. Head to the ballpark to experience the fun or listen in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







